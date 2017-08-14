£200,000 New Playground and Sensory Garden opens on Blacks Road

A family fun day took place in West Belfast over the weekend to mark the official opening of a new Playground and Sensory Garden on Blacks Road.

Belfast City Council have invested £200,000 in the creation of the new stimulating playground featuring a range of play equipment for kids of all ages and abilities, a sensory garden, brightly coloured safety surfacing, an accessible path, fencing to secure the site and tree planting to provide screening and privacy for adjacent properties.

Visitors to Saturday’s event enjoyed a range of free activities including arts and crafts, laser tag, archery, a nature education and planting workshop and an urban sports, BMX and scooter display.

Councillor Matt Garrett said: “It was so rewarding to see people of all ages out enjoying the new facilities at Blacks Road on Saturday.

“Through our Belfast Agenda, we’ve committed to making the city a welcoming, safe, fair and inclusive place, where everyone experiences health and wellbeing.”

The sensory garden creates an outdoor classroom, a willow den, community growing area, musical sensory zone, sand play area and specialist structures to promote motor skills development and spatial awareness.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said:

“In line with the Department’s regeneration objectives, the sensory garden provides an interactive, stimulatory and fun learning environment for children of all abilities.

“It encourages children to explore their senses and develop knowledge of the physical and natural outdoor environment through play. It is a wonderful space that will provide much enjoyment for the children and young people of the area.”

For further details about Black’s Road and Belfast’s parks and open spaces, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parks