2017 Primary School Musician of the Year

The 22nd Primary School Musician of the Year competition saw an impressive level of skills demonstrated by the young musicians of Northern Ireland once again this year.

Organisers, the Rotary Club of North Down were delighted to announce that harpist Paige McDonald of St. Joseph’s Primary School in Meigh, Newry took the title of Primary School Musician of the Year.

Fifteen children participated in the final, all of whom were Grade 3 or above in their respective instruments. Adjudicator Mr Michael McCracken spoke highly of the excellence of the performances of the other finalists and selected flautist Harry Douglas of Alexander Dickson Primary School, Ballygowan as runner up with singer Theo Rea of Towerview Primary School, Bangor in third place.

Commenting on Paige’s performance, Mr McCracken, the Director of Music at Down Cathedral, said that it was well beyond her years and displayed a high level of both skill and artistry.

The competition is an event which year by year is helping to raise the standard of musical performance across Northern Ireland according to Mr McCracken.He praised the teachers and parents who nurtured such amazing talent.