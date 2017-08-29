Autumn Fair Returns to Botanic Gardens

Belfast Lord Mayor, Nuala McAllister, invites you all to the city’s beautiful Botanic Gardens for the return of the Belfast Autumn Fair to celebrate this beautiful season.

The fair will take place on Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th September. Both old and young are encouraged to attend with a wide range of activities taking place that cater to all ages. The entire weekend is free and open to all, with main events running from 12.30pm-6pm each day. There will be live music, local food, face painting, crazy golf and much more…

Don’t miss the chance to witness the captivating street performers, marvel at the award winning floral exhibits or watch the Grand Finale Band Concert. Further details on the events and times are available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/autumnfair