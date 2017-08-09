posted on August 9th, 2017
Bike Ride Out for UGP Week
It’s MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week and as part of the festivities, Tuesday the 8th of August saw about 200 bikes form a ‘Bike Ride Out’ from three separate locations: the Balmoral Hotel, Devinish Complex and Dromara, home of the legendary Dromara Destroyers. The event began with the completion of one lap of the world famous Dundrod circuit and continued with a Q&A session in the Grand Prix Marquee in the paddock area. It was a special day for Chris Kinley as he took a trip down memory lane, interviewing Ian McGregor and Brian Reid of the aforementioned Dromara Destroyers.