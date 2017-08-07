posted on August 7th, 2017
Budding Architects at QUB Host Graduate Showcase
Students at Queen’s University Belfast welcomed their families, university staff and practitioners to their End of Year Show which featured drawings, cartography, models and writing. The event facilitated academic and artistic discussion prompted by the work provided by the graduates as well as an atmosphere of well-deserved celebration amongst the large crowd.
