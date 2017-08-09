Bushmills Collaborates with Local Artists

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has collaborated with two local artists: Urban street artist, Visual Waste (Dean), and tattoo artist, Connor Curran as part of their #AnswerTheCall series which aims to celebrate and inspire artists across the country. Dean has been challenged to take a break from urban murals in favour of fine art which will culminate in an exhibit mirroring the confident and defiant spirit of the Bushmills brand, incorporating the elegance and smoothness of the whiskey.

The concept ‘Whiskey and Muses’ is a Bushmills and Visual Waste collaboration whereby Dean has created an urban interpretation of legendary artists who have inspired his career. The exhibition will take place at The Gallery, Belfast, August 24th – 31st.

Whiskey and art enthusiasts can register for the opportunity to attend the launch event on August 24th where Visual Waste will create a live paint demonstration and unveil the exhibition to friends, media and competition winners with specially curated Black Bush Whiskey cocktails on offer. To be in with a chance to attend the exclusive launch of Whiskey and Muses on August 24th, visit answerthecall.co.uk and register at the events section.

Connor then, from Crooked Mile Tattoo is one of the most exciting talents in the current tattoo world. He takes his inspiration from tattoos of the 40s, 50s and 60s and employs his own modern slant bringing old styles into the 21st century. As his #AnswerTheCall challenge, he has collaborated with Bushmills to create a limited edition ‘Bushmills X Crooked Mile Tattoo’ t-shirt for bar staff across the country. Conceptualised by Connor, the t-shirt design represents the bold and defiant spirit synonymous with Bushmills whilst celebrating the innovative and creative design talent that exists in Northern Ireland. Fifty limited edition bar t-shirts are available to win at answerthecall.co.uk via the competition section so seize the opportunity!