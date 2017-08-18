Cancer Focus Fashion Fundraiser

The newly, beautifully refurbished Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh saw a fashion show hosted by Cancer Focus grace its premises this Summer. Compere for the evening was the beautiful and very entertaining Lady Portia Di Mante.

The event featured designs by Rustic Runway vintage shop, Milan Menswear and AML Boutique which is based in Cooktown. Furthermore, the event announced the winner of a 6 week fitness challenge that took part in Noreen McDermott’s Fit for Life gym. The night’s overall winner was Una McGirr and the group’s efforts raised £7,500 bringing the total amount of money raised by this gym for Cancer Focus in the last 3 years to a staggering £42,000.

