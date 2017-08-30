Celebrating Belfast Mela This Bank Holiday Weekend

Belfast Mela took place this Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday 27th August. The annual celebration took place in Botanic Gardens where people from a global range of cultures gathered in their thousands to celebrate their unique and diverse heritages together.

The event hosted a massive range of activities including a ‘Fantasy Forest’ for young children to explore with a variety of nature inspired artistic workshops and a story telling tree. Music was available for all ages, with live performers.

There was a ‘World Food Market’ which offered culinary experiences from all over the world as well as an Artisan market featuring locally produce food from Northern Ireland and a live cookery theatre. The Global Soak had artists from local, national and international backgrounds being represented.

The weekend displayed an impressive array of cultures and had an inclusive atmosphere with something for everyone to enjoy in the heart of Belfast.