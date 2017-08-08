Chipping in – Belfast’s Gallery Supports Golfers

The Trendy Dublin Road’s new hotspot The Gallery Cafe/Bar has announced its decision to sponsor three young golfers: Thriston Lawrence, Guido Migliozzi and South African rookie of the year, Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the 2017 Galgorm Resort and Spa Northern Ireland Open, presented by Modest! Golf at Galgorm Castle from August 10-13. The Gallery proprietor, Gary McCausland explained the support saying: “Here at The Gallery we believe in supporting young talent and as a business with cutting edge ideas, it was the perfect fit to support these players at such an iconic, innovative and local golf tournament and we look forward to watching their progress alongside the Modest! Golf team.”

Joint owners of Modest! Golf, director Mark McDonnell and musician Niall Horan joined the young athletes at The Gallery in thanks for their support. McDonnell said: ‘We thank Gary and his team at The Gallery for their sponsorship of our players for this week. We really appreciate the support for our players and look forward to seeing them play at the 201 7 Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open.” Horan added: “We are excited to see how this relationship can develop over the coming years, as we build strong relations with The Gallery and the 2017 Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open. We want to thank Gary for supporting our stable of young players and join him in cheering them on at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on Thursday.”

The selected golfers have impressive accolades already which explain their selection. Lawrence became the youngest ever champion of the South African Amateur Championship in 2013 which he successfully defended in 2014, wining the prestigious Lytham Trophy. Migliozzi is also coming off the back of an impressive amateur career winning both the European Nations Cup and the Duke of York title in 2014 and in 2016 winning the Portuguese International Amateur Championship. Bezuidenhout’s maiden victory as a 22-year-old at the Sun Fish River Challenge in October helped define his rookie season as one of the best in Sunshine Tour history. The three talents are expected to make an impression in the annual professional tournament which attracts thousands of golf fans from around the UK and Ireland.