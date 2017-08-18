Clearbox Board of Directors Welcomes Patrick McAliskey

Clearbox, the Holywood, Belfast based creative agency has excitedly announced that Patrick McAliskey has joined the company’s board of directors, Patrick is considered one of the leading business and technological minds in the country at this time. Clearbox Head of Excellence, Anna Morris said, “My goal is to constantly bring the best people into our business and Patrick’s appointment is one of our most exciting yet. His knowledge, expertise, skills and contacts are second to none and as someone who’s grown a business from humble beginnings to becoming a world-class technology provider, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us as we work together to push the business forward.”

Patrick is Managing Director of leading managed cloud provider Novosco which boasts offices in Manchester, Dublin and Cork. He has previously held roles in the Royal Air Force and FG Wilson. In 1994 he formed his own company, Real Time Systems Limited, and has been at the helm of Novosco for 20 years.

Patrick joins Clearbox as their new Non Executive Director during the midst of the agency’s continued growth. He joins other exciting new team members at the agency including PR Director Karen Wallace and Junior Account Executives Natalie Clarke and Charlotte Goss who have taken the agency’s team to 11. On taking the role, Patrick said, “I’ve known Anna and her team for a while and I’ve always been tremendously impressed not just with their business performance, but how they seem to do things a little bit differently to other consultancies. I’ve watched the transition of Clearbox from a small team of two people to something much bigger and I want to help them push forward to the next level. It’s a hugely exciting company and I’m looking forward to helping the agency grow over the coming years.”