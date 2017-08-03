Continued Growth for Q Radio

The latest set of figures from radio industry body RAJAR have revealed that Q Radio’s following continues to grow across Northern Ireland, with an additional 41,000 listeners year on year.

The Q Radio regional stations have achieved their highest listening figure to date of 159,000, with total listeners of the station up by 41,000 year on year.

Q Radio listeners are tuning in for an average of 7.6 hours per week, with 42% in the 25 – 44 year old age bracket.

Managing Director and Head of Programmes at Q Radio, Robert Walshe said: “The Q Radio team is very pleased with these latest figures. We work very hard to attract and retain listeners and the year on year increase is testament to our dedication and hard work.

“We have an incredibly talented line up of presenters and remain committed to our ‘better music’ promise.

“We continue to forge strong commercial partnerships and it is our strong commitment to these partnerships that are critical to the continued success of Q Radio.”

“Our recent move to the Fountain Centre Studios position us right in the heart of Belfast City, thrusting us into the fabric of Northern Ireland’s capital and strengthening our aspirations for future success,” he added.

The RAJAR reporting period covers Q2 of 2017.

Q Radio has stations based in Belfast, Derry, Newry and Mourne, Omagh, Mid Ulster, Ballymena and the Causeway Coast.

Visit www.goqradio.com for more news.