Discover Northern Ireland’s ‘Outdoor Gyms’

UEFA Women’s Under-19 Football Championship and Women’s Rugby World Cup come to Belfast this year. Former Ireland international rugby player Grace Davitt, in partnership with DiscoverNorthernIreland.com, has been encouraging people to feel inspired by this influx of sport; extolling the virtues of training outdoors and outlined the top places in NI that make outstanding outdoor gyms. Davitt is promoting this idea on the basis of health benefits such as Two major international sporting events – theandcome to Belfast this year. Former Ireland international rugby playerin partnership withhas been encouraging people to feel inspired by this influx of sport; extolling the virtues of training outdoors and outlined the top places in NI that make outstanding outdoor gyms. Davitt is promoting this idea on the basis of health benefits such as improving well-being, self-esteem and Vitamin D levels.

Grace expressed her enthusiasm for the scheme by reminiscing on her own career: “When I was a player we used to do a lot of our training outside, especially in the summer.” She elaborated saying: “There are so many different exercises you can do outside which benefit endurance, strength and of course your overall health and so I would encourage everyone to work on their fitness in Northern Ireland’s ‘natural gyms’ this summer.” Tourism NI’s Outdoor Development Officer, Sheena Dickson added “We are thrilled to team up with Grace to promote the benefits of exercising outdoors and here in Northern Ireland we are blessed with green space, beautiful beaches, picturesque loughs and incredible mountains which are perfect locations for getting fit.”