‘(A)’ Dress Exhibition at Millenium Court

‘(A) Dress’ by Alison Lowry opened on the 4th of August at Millenium Court Arts Centre, Portadown to an enthusiastic crowd. Audrey Whitty, head of decorative arts, design and history at National Museum of Ireland opened the exhibition providing profound insights into the delicate themes during her opening speech, describing how Alison utilises the technique of Pate de Verre to create fragile but haunting objects imbued with memories. The exhibition also features collaborations with other artists and continues until the 27th of September.

For more coverage of this event see our September issue, on sale now.