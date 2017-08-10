‘An evening with Carl Frampton and Lee Johnston’ was held in the Ulster Grand Prix Marquee yesterday as part of the MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week events. It was presented by Mark Sidebottom from the BBC in aid of the cancer charity Marie Curie. The event saw extensive and interesting interviews with both of the dynamic Irish sportsmen as well as presentations about the charity in question.

Both Lee Johnston, the Fermanagh born, double North West 200 bike race winner and Carl Frampton MBE, the Belfast born featherweight and super bantamweight boxer have spoken passionately about the work that Marie Curie do. Indeed, they were not disappointed with the support that their event received from their fans which saw an impressive £10,000 raised and gratefully received.