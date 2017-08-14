First Thursdays Belfast

Belfast’s famous Cathedral Quarter will be playing host to a range of cultural events on the first Thursday of every month. ‘First Thursdays’ is the brand new initiative from Destination CQ showcasing the talent and culture within Belfast’s culture hub. Over thirty different venues helped to make the launch of ‘First Thursdays’ a massive success. Visitors and locals enjoyed a wide variety of fun activities throughout the day, including a series of live music performances across the Cathedral Quarter, exciting street performances and excellent food and drink promotions for some of Belfast’s top restaurants and bars.

After the success of the launch night event organisers promise it will not be the last time they bring ‘First Thursdays’ to Belfast with preparations already beginning for the September event. To find out what’s going on next month or to get involved visit: www.firstthursdaysbelfast.com.

See our September 2017 edition for more coverage of this event.