Fred Daly Memorial at Balmoral Golf Club

The annual Fred Daly Memorial Pro-am was hosted at Balmoral Golf Club recently. Fred Daly MBE was the first Irish player to win a Major Championship when he won the Open Championship in 1947 at Hoylake GC. The Fred Daly Memorial Pro-am holds a special place in the calendar for the Irish PGA Region with the top 44 PGA Professionals in Ireland competing. It brings a fantastic atmosphere and pride to the Belfast area, bringing tourism from all over Ireland and overseas to play one of Belfast’s finest Golf Courses.

