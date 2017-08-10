Get on your bike this September!

Sunday the 24th of September 2017 will see the third ‘Ciclovia Belfast’ event, a fun and free race for cyclists of all ages and ability. There will be two hubs of activity on the day at Botanic Gardens and City Hall for leisurely fun with family and friends. The route itself is traffic-free and runs from Botanic Avenue, Shaftesbury Square, Bedford Street and Donegall Square West from 9:30 AM to 12:30PM.

Get out and get involved in this great healthy and exciting day out! To keep up to date, for all the latest information on Ciclovia Belfast visit www.cicloviabelfast.com, Facebook and Twitter.