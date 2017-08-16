A Glamorous Night at Belfast High School Formal

The boys and girls of Belfast High School gathered for one of the best nights in the school calendar at the Culloden Hotel in Hollywood, Belfast – their formal. Many of the young ladies opted for full-length ball gowns with the gentlemen sharpening up as well in evening suits. These glamorous students ate, drank and partied the night away at the five star estate forgetting for an evening their looming exam results later this summer. Good luck to all!

