HARP Announces Official Partnership with the Northern Ireland Open

The Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle, Ballymena kicks off this week 10th_13th August 2017 and spectators can expect to enjoy a cold pint of HARP while the professionals do battle on the lush greens and fairways as the iconic Irish lager has announced it’s official partnership with the tournament.

HARP Brand Manager Jeanette Levis explained the sponsorship enthusiastically: “HARP’s ‘Pure Here’ campaign is about championing the people and places of Northern Ireland and celebrating what makes NI so special. I can’t think of a better event to be involved with or one that’s more ‘Pure Here’ than The NI Open.” Indeed, there were smiles all round in discussions of the partnership; Ross Oliver NI Open Event Manager said: “We are delighted to have HARP as the official drinks partner of this year’s NI Open.” He acknowledged that “HARP has a long and distinguished history of supporting sporting individuals and events from Northern Ireland and I’m sure players and fans alike will be delighted to know they can enjoy a great pint as the tournament unfolds across the four days.”

The NI Open is the final stepping-stone to the ‘big time’ of world golf, it is the second tier of men’s professional golf in Europe and part of the European Challenge Tour’s international schedule. It attracts a strong contingent of Irish European Tour winners, rising European Challenge Tour stars, European Tour winners, Ryder Cup players and up and coming professionals. Many eyes however on the day are expected to be on Ballymena’s very own Dermot McElroy as he takes to his home turf.

This year’s NI Open will introduce an exciting new format: 156 players begin, 60 players survive 2 rounds and only 24 players make it through to Shootout Sunday, which will see 28 6-hole strokeplay matches eventually determine the 2017 NI Open winner.

Entry to the NI Open is free. Simply register for tickets online at www.niopen.golf or download the NI Open app.