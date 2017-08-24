Hillsborough Businessmen Keep Spirit of Oyster Festival Alive

Following the recent announcement that this year’s 25th Hillsborough International Oyster Festival was cancelled due to funding arrangements, a group of businesspeople from the Hillsborough area have joined forces to host the UPU Plough Fest, a mini festival designed to keep the spirit of the Oyster Festival alive in this ‘gap’ year.

The Plough Inn – owned by Derek, Richard and William Patterson – have joined together with Hillsborough native Philip Orr, Chief Executive of UPU Industries, to stage the event which is scheduled to take place from Thursday 24th – Saturday 26th August at The Plough Inn and will raise funds for next year’s Hillsborough International Oyster Festival.

Activities at the event will include, a pop-up restaurant hosted by internationally renowned Brazilian chef, Andre Lima Luca (Thursday 24th), a salsa evening complete with mojitos on the Friday, plus the main ‘Gin and Jazz’ event on Saturday – kicking off at 1pm. Guests can enjoy some of the finest local craft gins and take on the UPU Oyster Eating Challenge from 1pm to devour one dozen oysters and a pint of the black stuff, with the fastest person taking home a £1,000 cash prize. Saturday’s activities will continue late into the night with three live bands lined up to lead the festivities for this ‘festival with a cause’ in The Plough Inn.

For further event information please visit facebook.com/theploughinnhillsborough.