International Film Festival Seeking Trainee Filmmakers

Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival, in partnership with Jordan’s Gift charity, have launched a new filmmaking project to teach and inspire 10 young participants across Northern Ireland. Those selected must be aged 16-21 and available from 10.30am-5.30pm in Belfast from the 14th _ 17th September inclusive. The project entails producing a short documentary film depicting the work that Jordan’s Gift do, as well as their origins and ethos.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive has expressed her enthusiasm for the scheme saying: “We are really proud to be launching a creative project for young people that came from an idea to capture on film how Jordan’s spirit continues to flourish through the wonderful charity set up by his family in his honour- to celebrate his life and also to help others. Participants will be mentored by a Cinemagic filmmaking team and they will have the opportunity to work on all aspects of the production to develop their skill set.”

Jordan’s Gift helps young people disadvantaged through disability or illness, young carers and young people living with social deprivation. They provide financial awards to assist with projects, education and equipment costs to help with recovery, rehabilitation and future planning so that young people can live and look forward to a meaningful and happy life. Colin Kennedy from Jordan’s Gift said “Jordan was inspirational. His love of life, fun personality and eagerness to help others, especially those less fortunate than himself encouraged us to set up the charity in his memory. I am delighted that Cinemagic has partnered with Jordan’s Gift to help young people whilst at the same time celebrating his life. I know Jordan would be both honoured and very, very proud.”

How to apply: Email sean@cinemagic.org.uk or telephone Sean Boyle at Cinemagic on 028 90 311 900 to register your interest, explaining why you would benefit from the project. Deadline to apply is September 1st 2017.