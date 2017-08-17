Ladies Football Championship Kicked Off at Victoria Square

Belfast’s Victoria Square saw a fun day celebrate the beginning of the 2017 finals of the UEFA European Women’s U19 Football Championship in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland’s manager, Alfie Wylie was in attendance to announce the squad that would be competing in the championship. Entertainment was then provided for everyone there, evoking excitement for the tournament. This included a Cool FM roadshow, a live performance by singer/songwriter Triona, a bouncy castle, speed shooter game, face painting and giveaways.

Eight national teams are participating in the prestigious 16-day tournament at venues across the country making right now an exciting time for sport in Northern Ireland.

See more coverage on this event in the September Ulster Tatler.