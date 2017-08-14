Lady Killers at The Lyric

A hilarious critically acclaimed adaptation of the classic Ealing Comedy The Lady Killers, recently took centre stage at the Lyric Theatre Belfast. Director Jimmy Fey and comedy writer Graham Lineham (Father Ted The IT Crowd, Black Books) put a daring twist on their version of the comedy classic with an all female cast. The cast included Ex Eastenders actress Cheryl Fergison as One Round, Maria Connolly, Jo Donnelly, Julie Maxwell, Stella McCusker, Abigail McGibbon, Nuala McKeever and Christina Nelson. The opening night was attended by many of Northern Ireland’s theatre enthusiasts and the play received a fantastic audience reception.

For more coverage of this event see our September 2017 edition.