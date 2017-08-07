Local Hairdresser Confirmed as Finalist in British Hairdressing Awards 2017

Local Hairdresser, Julian Dalrymple has been confirmed as a finalist in this year’s ‘British Hairdressing Awards.’ The hair stylist from ‘The Sitting Room Hairdresser’ in Ballymena is one of 98 hairdressers from across the U.K. who has made it to the final. The British Hairdressing Awards attracts hundreds of entries from hair stylists who summit a photographic collection to showcase their artistic flair and technical skill.

Now in it’s fourth decade, the awards hosted by Hair Journal International and sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, continue to recognise the creative and diverse talents of hairdressing throughout the U.K. The awards have launched the careers of a number of household hairdressing names such as, Anthony Mascolo, TONI&GUY creative director Sacha Mascolo- Tarbuck and TV favourites Lisa Shepherd and Andrew Barton.

This year, The Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year Category seeks to recognise the most inspiring stylist within the region. This prestigious award will put the winning stylist on the map while recognising them as a creative leader within the Northern Irish hairdressing industry.

The winner of each category including ‘The Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year and the prized ‘British Hairdresser of the Year’ will be announced at The British Hairdressing Awards ceremony which takes place on Monday 27th November at the Grosvenor House Hotel, a JW Marriott Hotel in London.