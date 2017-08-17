The Miss Ulster Grand Prix Finals

Thursday the 10th of August saw the The Miss UGP Finals take place in the Ulster Grand Prix Marquee as part of the MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week events. The event was organised by Lauryn Hall (LSH Promotions & Modelling) and hosted by Stephen Clements (Q Radio). The seven finalists taking part were Kerry Kane (Belfast), Samantha Craig (Belfast), Vikki Gallagher (Lisburn), Amira Graham (Belfast), Narissara Walker (Bristol), Danielle Hamilton (Carrickfergus) and Mary Wagner (New York, USA).

The now, newly reigning Miss Ulster Grand Prix is Amira Graham from Belfast who was presented with a silver Italian handmade necklace. The runner-up was Kerry Kane from Belfast and in third place was Samantha Craig also from Belfast.