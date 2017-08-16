New Bar ‘The Tipsy Bird’ Hosts stunning Summer ‘Style Edit’

Style queen Rebecca McKinney and award winning makeup artist Stevie Lennox came together for a second sell out ‘Style Edit’ event – the Summer Edition. Ulster Tatler’s ‘Girl About Town’ Nuala was in attendance to bring us a very glamorous report featuring garnished chilled Shortcross Gin and Schweppes tonic as well as pop up stations from Urban Decay, Kiehl’s, The Walk in Wardrobe, Reiss, Ted Baker, Coast, Narah & co, The Vintage Satchel Company and Chloe Dougan Design.

If you missed this event don’t panic, there is an upcoming September Style Edit, this time an Autumn/Winter edition. Tickets are in high demand and selling fast so do your wardrobe a favour and book now!

Read More on this event in our September 2017 Ulster Tatler.