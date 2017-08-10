New Zealand Pipe Band takes part in Pipe Band Championships at Moira

The 5th of August saw Moira Demesne provide the perfect setting for the 2017 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Pipe Band Championships organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI). Approximately 48 pipe bands and 47 drum majors participated in the hope of becoming 2017 champions, the stakes were high and so was the standard. Bands travelled to Moira Demesne from all across Northern Ireland and indeed beyond Northern Ireland as far as Auckland, New Zealand. The Chieftain of the Day was Councillor Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Top winners on the day were: Grade 1 – Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, Grade 2 – Manorcunningham Pipe Band (Donegal), Grade 3A – Marlacoo and District Pipe Band, Grade 3B – Quinn Memorial Pipe Band , Grade 4A – St Mary’s, Derrytrasna and Grade 4B – Lisnamulligan Pipe Band. The main drum major winners were: Adult Grade – Andrea Gibson (Battlehill Pipe Band), Juvenile Grade – Emma Barr ( Field Marshal Montgomery), Junior Grade – Rebecca Hamilton (Tullylagan Pipe Band) and Novice Grade – Leanne Crooks (Syerla Pipe Band).