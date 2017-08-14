Northern Ireland Cinema Day is back for its second year on Monday 28th August to celebrate the silver screen and bring film lovers together in a day of cinematic appreciation.

Presented by Film Hub NI and supported by Northern Ireland Screen, Cinema Day will show screenings and cinema related events in Fermanagh, Rostrevor, Coleraine, Maghera, Portrush, Derry, Ballyclare, Newtownards and of course, Belfast.

With most events free or greatly reduced, Cinema day aims to celebrate the strength and diversity of all of those involved in making and showing films in the present day.

Highlights include screenings of a string of films from 1968 for just 50p. Portrush Film Theatre are screening Casablanca. Ormeau Baths Gallery are offering up a mini Ken Loach Season with a ‘pay what you can at the door’ policy.



Into Film will present The Lego Batman Movie (with a Cardboard Box Office) at their Belfast headquarters and NI Foundation will be showing Northern Ireland soccer cinema treat Shooting for Socrates in the recently acquired Oldpark Carnegie Library. The Web Theatre in Newtownards will show The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Sara Gunn Smith of Film Hub NI said:

“We are very proud to present this exciting and diverse programme of cinematic treats, hosted by 22 of our brilliant members, taking place across NI on bank holiday Monday.

“Whether you’re a film buff, love a bit of nostalgia, want to support your local community cinema or are simply looking for a fun event to bring the family to, we have it covered.

“It’s a bit of a cliché but there really is something for everyone so we hope to see as many people as possible enjoying big screen entertainment in some really cool places. See you at the pictures!”

For full listings of the films available, visit: filmhubni.org