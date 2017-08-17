Northern Ireland’s Secret Bunker Opens to the Public

370 properties are opening their doors for the 20th annual European Heritage Open Day. Iain Greenway, Director of Historic Environment Division at the Department for Communities, said: “I am delighted that over 370 properties are opening free of charge during the weekend of 9-10 September, many of which do not usually open to the public.” Greenaway continued, saying: “I would encourage everyone to visit the properties on offer.”

Amongst said properties on offer is Northern Ireland’s secret bunker in Portadown. This historical tour gives an insight into what our country would have been like, had the Cold War ever become a hot war. There will be tours by original crew members in period uniform, WWII ‘Battle of Britain’ equipment and expert historical demonstrations of how the Observer Corps intercepted enemy aircraft.

Other events on this special weekend include: a free tour of Ram’s Island, Sandy Bay, Lough Neagh which features the remains of a 1000 year old Celtic monastic settlement and the ruins of the O’Neill family’s nineteenth century summer house; an adults’ cryptic challenge & children’s puzzle challenge at Belfast City Hall and a guided bus tour of Marble Arch Caves UNESCO Global Geopark in Fermanagh which features The Cavan Burren, Cornagee Viewpoint, Blacklion, Hanging Rock, Claddagh Glen, and a guided tour of Marble Arch Caves.