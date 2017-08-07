Peter Corry hosts Twilight at the Trust

The atmospheric Mount Stewart House saw the charming musical event Twilight at the Trust grace its corridors following the resounding success of last year’s event. The event’s structure was that of a guided tour of the breath-taking premises encompassing intimate, stripped-back performances in each room.

The acts included; Ashley Fulton‘s conducting of The Twilight Voices, Jonathan Johnston on Flute, Tanya Houghton on Harp, NI young musician of the year Samuel Kane, pianist Chris Blake who accompanied the host Peter Corry and readings by Director Wilfie Piper. The event was then punctuated by an interval in the form of a champagne and canapé reception before all of the acts came together to form a magnificent concert in the Great Hall.

Peter Corry commented on the event saying “Mount Stewart is the perfect setting for this unique evening. The opportunity to be up close and personal to intimate musical performances while surrounded by the most beautiful of settings is a rare treat.” He was accompanied on this occasion by the gorgeous dancer Fleur Mellor whom he looks forward to marrying later this year.

See more on this event in our August 2017 issue which is out now.