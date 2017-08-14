Ready for kick-off with the NI Soccer Yearbook

The Malcolm Brodie Northern Ireland Soccer Yearbook 17/18 has recently been released and is a must have for football fans across the province. The yearbook which has been published since the early 60’s contains all the figures and statistics from the 2016/17 season as well as iconic and historic Northern Ireland football facts from years gone past.

This edition of the yearbook covers Northern Ireland’s incredible World Cup Qualifying campaign to date as well as other great football achievements such as Linfield FC’s treble. David Martin offers his reflections on the past season after his first year as IFA President, and looks forward to the year ahead.

The NI Soccer Yearbook leaves no stone unturned when it comes to reporting on the beautiful game, covering leagues and cup finals from grassroots of school football right through to the senior Northern Ireland squad.

The Northern Ireland Soccer Yearbook 2017/18 is available from all good newsagents and from the publishers; Ulster Tatler Group, priced at £2.95 (all proceeds are donated to charity).