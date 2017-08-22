Step into the 1950s at Hillsborough Castle

Travel back in time this Bank Holiday Weekend at Hillsbourgh Castle with a series of garden festivities inspired by the 1950s.

The Vintage Family Weekend runs from Sunday 27 August to Monday 28 August and features a range of golden era activities for all the family. Watch a traditional Punch & Judy show, try your hand at some vintage crafts and games or venture out on a gardens trail to discover what was happening at the Castle during the 1950s.

Visitors can take a picnic, enjoy the landscaped grounds and don their best vintage outfits with prizes awarded for the best dressed.

Activities are included as part of the general gardens admission and run daily from 12 – 4pm with family tickets available from £12. For more information please visit www.hrp.org.uk.