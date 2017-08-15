TK Maxx Opens New Store in Lisburn

TK Maxx Lisburn is moving from the Bow Street Mall to its new location at Laganbank Retail Park. Spread over two floors, the new store opens at 9am on Thursday 17th August.

Offering big labels and designer gems at up to 60% less than the RRP and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day, the store will offer a huge selection of fashion and accessories for women, men, kids as well as the home, all with amazing savings.

To kick off the treasure hunt experience TK Maxx will be hiding large red labels around the Lisburn town centre on Wednesday, 16thAugust. These labels can be exchanged for gift cards in the store on opening day. Whilst out hunting keep a look out for TK Maxx promotional staff and be sure to go and say hello, who knows, they might just help you on your hunt…

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “We are delighted to finally be bringing Lisburn its brand new TK Maxx store.TK Maxx offers a huge choice of great value style, for the wardrobe and the home all under one roof and with thousands of new items arriving each week, customers will always find something individual and special at a great price every time they visit.”

Store Address: Laganbank Retail Park, Laganbank Road, Lisburn BT28 1XZ.