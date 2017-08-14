Ulster Grand Prix 2017

Last weeks Ulster Grand Prix brought sunshine, socialising, and of course, road racing to Northern Ireland’s typically quiet area of Dundrod for what has been dubbed ‘The Worlds Fastest Road Race’.

Spectators and competitors from all over the world attended, and amongst them the familiar faces of Emmerdale actor, Dominic Brunt and TV personality, Pamela Ballantine could be spotted.

A week of events ensued, some of the most talked about being an evening with Carl Frampton and Lee Johnson hosted by BBC’s Mark Sidebottom and the annual Miss Ulster Grand Prix competition.

With auctions, an opportunity to meet the riders and family fun days taking place near by, bike week seemed to have a niche for everyone.

Take a peek at some of the highlights of the week below.