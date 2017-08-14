posted on August 14th, 2017

Ulster Grand Prix 2017


Last weeks Ulster Grand Prix brought sunshine, socialising, and of course, road racing to Northern Ireland’s typically quiet area of Dundrod for what has been dubbed ‘The Worlds Fastest Road Race’.

Spectators and competitors from all over the world attended, and amongst them the familiar faces of Emmerdale actor, Dominic Brunt and TV personality, Pamela Ballantine could be spotted.

A week of events ensued, some of the most talked about being an evening with Carl Frampton and Lee Johnson hosted by BBC’s Mark Sidebottom and the annual Miss Ulster Grand Prix competition.

With auctions, an opportunity to meet the riders and family fun days taking place near by, bike week seemed to have a niche for everyone.

Take a peek at some of the highlights of the week below.

Sir Jeffey Donaldson MP pictured with his wife Eleanor and their daughter Laura.
Paul Givan MLA, Janet Gray MBE and Sam Finlay.
Kathleen Leathem, Janet Gray MBE (Blind Water Skier), Lynn Reid, Sammy Spence and Allan Ewart MBE pictured with Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale’s TV vet Paddy).
Glen Irwin (British Superbike rider) and his partner Laura Magee pictured with their son Freddie.
Cathy Haslem and Clifford and Jean Fitzsimmons pictured with Dominic Brunt (Emmerdales TV vet Paddy) and Pamela Ballentine (TV Presenter).
Dan Kneen (Tyco/BMW) and his girlfriend Leanne Harper.