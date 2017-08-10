Upcoming: The Annual Saintfield Horse Show

This Saturday, the 19th of August will see the gorgeous annual Saintfield Horse Show grace Tyrella House, Downpatrick. The show will fall upon us this year in it’s new and improved form. This sees several new classes added alongside the usual: show-jumping, working hunter, show ponies, ridden hunters, miniature horses, novelty dog show and trade stands. The new classes include the expectedly elegant Ulster Tatler Ladies Side Saddle Championship which shouldn’t be missed as well as dressage and the return of two Handy Hunter classes which have been absent for many years.

Indeed, high-profile judges are also the order of the day as the Downpatrick Race Course – Race Horse to Riding Horse class is to be judged by twice Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, trainer; Noel Chance. So get down to Downpatrick this weekend for this historically excellent event which promises to be better than ever!