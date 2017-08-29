West Coast Cooler FASHIONWEEK’S 24th Season

The twenty fourth season of West Coast Cooler FASHIONWEEK commences this October. This iconic event is happening over four days from the 26th-29th at its new home, St Anne’s Cathedral. Back this year, bigger and better, the show will feature longer runways, more stylish backdrops and an impressive list of designers from high street stores such as Topshop to pieces by designer Julien McDonald.

Director, Cathy Martin wants the event to demonstrate “a true example of fashion theatre.” Guests will be given the opportunity to engage with the fashion first hand. Not be missed, William Morris eyewear will be seeking out the best dressed guests from their ‘specs appeal’ pop up. Also at the event will be a variety of beauty, boutique and designer pop ups who will be present for guest’s enjoyment before and after the main catwalk shows on the 26th &27th October.

L’Oreal Colour Trophy winner, Lee Stinton alongside renowned make up artist Paddy McGurgan will lead the creative direction of the event. The pair will be speaking at the flagship ‘Style Sunday’ event on the 29th at James Street South. The luncheon will close FASHIONWEEK and round off a month activities by Action Cancer for breast cancer awareness month. The event will showcase stylist top picks as well as a hair and makeup trend masterclass and a gift and cocktail on arrival.The official hashtag of the event will be #WCCStyleSquad allowing audiences to interact with the brands.

For full details of the show schedule, including participant details and ticket availability can be found at www.belfastfashionweek.com.