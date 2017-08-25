Bushmills® Irish Whiskey has collaborated with Dean Kane (aka Visual Waste), one of Belfast’s most successful street artists, in the latest in the #AnswerTheCall series, which continues to celebrate and inspire talented individuals across the country. ‘Whiskey and Muses’ is a Bushmills and Visual Waste collaboration whereby Dean has created an urban interpretation of legendary artists who have inspired his career, as well as Northern Ireland legends who have answered the call in what is the artist’s very first exhibition. The exhibition, which sees Visual Waste move from urban murals to fine art, was officially launched with a preview evening on Thursday 24th August and on the night guests heard Visual Waste share an insight into his inspiring career journey whilst enjoying canapes and serves.

Bushmills will host the exhibit at The Gallery, Belfast, until 31st August.

For more information on the #AnswerTheCall event series, visit answerthecall.co.uk

Photo credit: Brendan Gallagher