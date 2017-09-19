Answer The Call With Bushmills Irish Whiskey

As part of the #AnswerTheCall series, Bushmills, Ireland’s oldest working distillery, has partnered with Ciaran Larkin, a local inventor and entrepreneur, to host ‘Whiskey and Invention’, an intimate event at The Menagerie, Belfast. Attendees will enjoy specially created Bushmills Black Bush serves whilst hearing Ciaran’s exciting journey as an international product designer.

The #AnswerTheCall campaign celebrates local talent, sharing the unheard stories of adventurers, entrepreneurs, artists and creatives, inspiring others to follow their own true calling. Despite graduating with a degree in Electronic Engineering from Queen’s University in Belfast, Ciaran struggled to find his place. He was an engineer on paper, but an artist at heart. He is now the inventor and designer behind maderealdesign.com and works with American company Hasbro, splitting his time between Belfast and the U.S.

The ‘Whiskey and Invention’ event will take place on Thursday 28th September. For more information on the series and to be in with the chance to attend, visit http://answerthecall.co.uk/gateway.html and register at the events section.