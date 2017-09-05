Beer, Cider, Spirit and Cheese Festival at Slieve Donard

Some of County Down’s finest food and drink artisanal producers will be at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, Newcastle on Saturday 30th September for the annual Slieve Donard Beer, Cider, Spirit and Cheese Festival.

Drinks exhibitors at the festival this year include Whitewater Brewery, Tempted Cider and Kilmeggan Cider, Shortcross Gin and Echlinville Distillery, home to Dunville Whiskey and Echlinville Gin along with local food producers including Kearney Blue Cheese and Fivemiletown Creamery.

This year there will also be a new addition at the Festival with a Slieve Donard Street Food Stall with some delicious local treats to taste.

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Slieve Donard Beer, Cider, Spirit and Cheese Festival following the inaugural event in 2016 which was a huge success.

“The Festival will showcase many of County Down’s finest brands who will be there to talk about what they do with such enthusiasm that it’s impossible not to get totally drawn in. On top of that there will be lots of food and drink to sample to ensure a good time is had by all.

“We at Hastings Hotels are huge supporters of working with the finest local food and drink producers and we can’t wait for guests to come along and see for themselves just why the Slieve Donard holds them in such very high esteem”, concluded Stephen.

This fabulous food and drink event, supported by both Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Tourism Northern Ireland.

Tickets for the event cost £14 per person, which includes three drinks tokens and a souvenir glass, and are available from the Slieve Donard reception or by calling the hotel on 028 4372 1066.