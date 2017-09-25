Belfast Culture Night

Belfast’s most anticipated night of the year took place on Friday past with the atmosphere on the night bringing the city to life and creating a buzz of excitement from the City Hall right through to the heart of the Cathedral Quarter. Culture Night is one of the biggest, most inclusive and lively celebrations hosted in Belfast. Now in its ninth year, Culture Night brings together over 300 free events across 150 locations in Belfast City Centre in a single day. The event attracts over 85,000 visitors from Belfast, Northern Ireland and beyond to witness the spectacular culture on show. From live music and performances, to dancing, art, food and drink it was and entertaining night for everyone. Check out our November issue for more photos from the night.