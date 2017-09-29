International Coffee Day With Town Square

This Sunday, October 1st marks the start of colder weather and so it is no surprise that this day has be coined as ‘International Coffee Day’. After all, there is no better way to warm yourself up on a cold autumnal day than with a hot coffee.

In celebration of this event, Botanic-based cafe, Town Square has put a local twist on its coffee serve. The difference? A dash of Bushmills Black Bush. Rich and fruity to taste with a velvety-smooth finish, Bushmills Black Bush is the ideal whiskey to complement the intense flavour of coffee.

Town Square will be serving this impressive Irish Coffee this weekend and throughout the coming months.

For some whiskey-inspired ideas and local info on Bushmills Irish Whiskey, visit @BushmillsUK on social or answerthecall.co.uk