Radio Royalty Live On Q Radio Drive Time

Legendary broadcasting DJ, Tony Blackburn, will be live on Q Radio between 4-5pm on Thursday 7th September. Joining Owen and Yazz, hosts of the drive time show, Tony will be here to mark the opening of the brand new Q Radio headquarters.

Known as QHQ, the new location will feature three studios, two news rooms as well as state of the art offices and facilities. QHQ is located in the Fountain Centre on College Street, in the heart of Belfast. The Radio station boasts a listenership of 284,000 across Northern Ireland, with stations located all over the country and hopes to continue growing.

Managing Director of Q Radio, Robert Walshe, remarked that no one was more appropriate for the occasion to celebrate the stations serious continued growth ambitions, than the iconic DJ. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister will attend the event to welcome the guest of honour , Tony Blackburn who has been an important part of the industry for 53 years.