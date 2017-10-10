10 Years Of Parks Photo Competition

The annual ‘Parks Photo Competition recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary with a prize presentation at Malone House. The glorious event was sponsored by John McQuillen from Contracts Ltd, who provided the prizemoney, while Jessops, Belfast provided canvases and photography workshops for the four winners.

Due to the use of mobile technology Belfast city council was able to note a boost of entries to the competition as entrants from Belfast and beyond have even more opportunities to capture beautiful and quirky images of the Belfast city parks.

The new category ‘Summertime in Parks’ was won by Tara O’Brien while second and third place went to Antrim residents William Allen and Malcolm Moorehead. The overall winner of the popular under 16’s category this year was Abi Lopes followed by Robbie and Amy Cooper from Belfast. The third category Active Parks was won by Niall Boyle, second prize was taken by Angus White and Aoife Britten from Dunmurry took third prize home. Carrickfergus woman, Grace Hamilton secured first place in Park Landscrapes whereas Paul Elliot and Colin White were the runner-ups. Check out the stunning photos below that showcase the best of our young, local, talent!

For more information check out: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkphotocompetition