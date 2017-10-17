Award Winning Ambition

Around 250 PR professionals in Belfast last Friday, 13th October for the 2017 CIPR NI PRide Awards. The awards are a celebration of outstanding public relations practice in Northern Ireland. The glamorous event, hosted by Q Radio Breakfast hosts, Stephen Clements and Cate Conway took place at the Culloden Estate & Spa. Ambition magazine won the highly coveted Best Publication award in the CIPR Northern Ireland PRide Awards 2017.

The magazine of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry is published by The Ulster Tatler Group. Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry won the Silver winner for Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team. The night also proved unforgettable for Hollywood based company, Smarts Communicate who took home seven Gold Awards, including the coveted Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy Award as well as Seona McGrath winning the Outstanding Young Communicator title.

A Special Award for Contribution to the PR industry was also presented in memory of the late Brian Arlow, accepted by his daughters Katie and Nini Arlow. Sinead Doyle Chair of CIPR Northern Ireland remarked that for a region of its size, Northern Ireland punches well above its weight. Talented individuals and teams with first-class creativity. The Awards celebrate the outstanding professionalism and excellence that puts the Northern Ireland PR industry on the map.

Congratulations are offered to the winners and everyone shortlisted.

Check out the November issue of Ulster Tatler for all the photos and full coverage of the night!