Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast and Councillor Sonia Copeland hosted a reception at the Lord Mayor’s Parlour at Belfast City Hall for the Belfast Tattoo representatives and performers recently. They were welcomed to Belfast for the Belfast Tattoo, a highlight in the Belfast cultural calendar.

It was a great event that showcased the local talent that we have here in Northern Ireland, but also welcomed performers from overseas showcasing a wide variety of cultures.The 2017 Belfast Tattoo was held between Thursday August 31st to Saturday 2nd of September in the SSE Arena, some of the performers that were at the event: The Band of the Royal Air Force College, Queens Colour Squadron of The Royal Air Force – 63 Squadron, Crescendo Bicycle Band (The Netherlands), Raffrey pipe band and the choir of Belfast High School and many moreDuring the reception Deputy Lord Mayor noted that Belfast is a city that is on the way up, a city full of ambition, optimism and and above all energy. Highlighting how great it was to see so many countries being represented at the Belfast Tattoo. This year will see many spectacular events and the up coming showpiece which incorporates a celebration of the centenary of The Royal Air Force.The annual event was enjoyed by all who attend and is continuing grow in strength and success getting bigger and better year upon year.