Bring the Bid Home #WeAre2023

Belfast City Council along with Derry City and Strabane District Council are bidding for the exciting title of European Capital of Culture 2023!

The European Capital of Culture is awarded every year to countries inside and outside of the EU. Being a European Capital of Culture celebrates not only the arts and cultural events but it has the power to showcase all our cities have to offer on the world stage. Despite being a small country we really do punch above our weight with the impact our people and culture have had on the world. The organisers of the #WeAre2013 campaign know that people are not contained by boundaries drawn on a map, with a sense of belonging and the benefits of the being a European Capital of Culture being extending beyond the city limits in our small but mighty country. By bidding together, both cities can demonstrate their full power as regional economic and social drivers. It will also create the opportunity to to connect with others and celebrate cities across Europe and the world.

Wining this title will benefit not just the cities but Northern Ireland as a whole. It will continue encouraging positive changes and enhance attitudes and perceptions, promote diversity, grow our economy through tourism and raise our international profile, with the help of regeneration and increased connectivity to the rest of the world.

Some of N.Is biggest names are supporting the WeAre2023 Bid, including Liam Neeson, Carl Frampton, the NI football team, Belfast Giants, Ulster Rugby team, John Duddy, Brendan Coyle, Ian McElhinney, Eamonn Holmes, Roy Walker and Sir Kenneth Branagh

The closing date for submitting our first bid is 27 October 2017, with the winner being announced later in 2018. Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your neighbours to visit the WeAre2023 website and back the bid with just one click www.weare2023.eu/champions

Find out more at www.weare2023.eu/champions