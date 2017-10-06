Castle Leslie Estate Scoops The Award Once Again

Castle Leslie Estate has once again won the 2017 Gold Metal Awards held in association with Hotel & Catering Review magazine. The magnificent Monaghan estate excelled at the 29th Annual Gold Metal Awards winning the Gold People’s Choice Award for Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay.Run by the leading hospitality industry magazine, Hotel & Catering Review, and judged by an independent jury of experienced hospitality practitioners, the Gold Metal Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious and covered awards in the business. A total of 31 category awards, were presented at this year’s gala ceremony in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny recently, which was attended by over 400 leading hoteliers, restaurateurs and caters from across Ireland.Running for over 29 years, the Gold Metal Awards are intensely competitive, drawing entries from hundreds of hotel’s, restaurant’s, guesthouse’s, club’s, spa’s and catering businesses every single year. On accepting the award, Castle Leslie Estate General Manger Brian Baldwin said: “To receive this award and the recognition amongst the best hotels on the island of Ireland and the public is just wonderful. Thank You!”