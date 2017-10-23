Dia de Muertos at Titanic Belfast

This years ‘Halloween Monster Mash’ hosted by the Belfast City Council in partnership with QRadio is set to begin on Sunday the 29 October from 4 pm at The Slipways, Titanic Belfast. The theme of the free event will be ‘Dia de Muertos’ or otherwise known as ‘Day of the Dead’ inspired by Belfast’s ‘Global Belfast’ ambitions, with loads of entertainment for revelers of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to arrive in their spookiest costumes. In keeping with the ‘Day of the Dead Carnival’ theme, one of the most exciting Halloween celebration in all of Belfast will be accompanied by live music, scary dances, fire jugglers, thrilling fairground rides as well as LED show performances and street theatre acts.

You will also be welcomed to try out the themed crafts, science activities and demos with plenty of gloopy slime and dry ice. A range of traders will offer various kinds of hot food, soft drinks, sweet treats, toys and more during the duration of the event. You should also be sure to keep a look out for Roary the dinosaur who’ll be on the prowl that evening! The jaw-dropping finale of the celebrations will occur in the form of Belfast’s largest fireworks display at approximately 6.45pm highlighted by a party samba soundtrack and will last 15 minutes to the end of the event at 7pm. To get to and from the Monster Mash there will be free ‘ghost shuttle buses available.

For more information on the 2017 Halloween Monster Mash visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/halloween or the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre on (028) 9024 6609.