Thanks to the Global Entrepreneurship Week 2017, Belfast City Council will be pleased to offer one lucky entrepreneur the chance to attend the South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, 2018. The SXSW is the world’s leading conference for music, film and interactive technology and attendance can be a real catalyst for business development in terms of new investment, experience, partnerships and profile. The music event grew immensely since 1987 with today 28,000 delegates in music and over 51,000 delegates delegates attracted by film and interactive events. Former popular keynote speakers included Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Nicolas Cage and Tilda Swinton.

The offer is directed to creative entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of developing digital or immerse technology, film, music, television or cyber security services for the international market who have ambition to grow their business globally. The Belfast City Council will be investing up to 2,000 £ in one promising entrepreneur to provide them with flights, accommodation and the platinum SXSW pass which gives access to world premieres, roundtables, workshops and parties. Additionally, the winner will receive business support and development along with one year’s free office accommodation at the Innovation Factory. Aim of the the pitch is to develop Belfast’s international business opportunities. Deadline for applications is Friday, 3d November at 12 pm. Then Industry experts’ decisions will be communicated to shortlisted applicants. The finalists will then have to present their ‘elevator pitch’ to a panel of experts in the Oh Yeah Centre as part of the Output Belfast, to determine the winner.

For further details visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/business/global-entrepreneurship-week