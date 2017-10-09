Inaugural Rural Women’s Regeneration Conference

Showcasing the achievements of women across all sectors in Northern Ireland was the focus of the first ever rural women’s regeneration conference held at Sinton’s at the Bridge, Scarva. Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in conjunction with Southern Organisation for Action in Rural areas, the conference was attended by around 70 women and men from a range of sectors. Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sam Nicholson opened proceedings, while Jo Scott, experienced and accomplished television presenter, compered the event. The event was well attended with Chanelle Lady McCoy, Director of pharmaceutical company Chanelle Medical Ltd and latest dragon to join RTE’s Dragon’s Den as the key note speaker for the day.

Native female entrepreneurs, Julianne Morton of Sinton’s at the Bridge, Joyce Brownless of Blackwell House and Clare Medland of Rolltack Ltd recounted their personal stories, sharing their experiences, challenges and the support mechanisms, which helped them on their unique path to success in the business world. The conference also provided signposting to the audience for a range of local forums, networks and funding available to help support female entrepreneurs, leaders and policy makers across NI. With plenty of food for thought the conference concluded with a networking lunch.